Brokerages Set NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Price Target at $26.14

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.14.

NMIH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NMI in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NMI from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get NMI alerts:

NMI Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NMI stock opened at $26.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. NMI has a 12-month low of $16.39 and a 12-month high of $26.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $133.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.93 million. NMI had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 56.26%. NMI’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NMI news, Director Michael Curry Montgomery sold 2,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $65,846.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,002.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NMI

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NMI by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NMI Company Profile

(Get Free Report

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.