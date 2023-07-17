Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $3,908.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,908.89.
DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.03) to GBX 3,850 ($49.53) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,000 ($51.46) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.91) to GBX 4,720 ($60.72) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.
Diageo Stock Up 1.0 %
DEO stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.22. Diageo has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo
Diageo Company Profile
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Diageo
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.