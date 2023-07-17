Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Receives $3,908.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3,908.89.

DEO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($54.03) to GBX 3,850 ($49.53) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.89) to GBX 4,000 ($51.46) in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.91) to GBX 4,720 ($60.72) in a research note on Thursday, June 15th.

Diageo Stock Up 1.0 %

DEO stock opened at $177.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.22. Diageo has a one year low of $160.09 and a one year high of $194.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Five Oceans Advisors raised its position in Diageo by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 118,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

