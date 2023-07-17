Analysts Set DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) PT at $31.75

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.75.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on DXC Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded DXC Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in DXC Technology by 3,054.8% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 656.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 352.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC opened at $27.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.11 and a 52-week high of $31.99.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

