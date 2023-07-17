Analysts Set FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) Price Target at $32.22

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.22.

Several brokerages have commented on FORM. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup lowered shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Northland Securities lowered their price target on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FormFactor

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORM. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $383,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 170.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor Stock Down 1.3 %

FORM opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.38. FormFactor has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.40 and a beta of 1.22.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. FormFactor had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $167.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.18 million. Research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

