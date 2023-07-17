Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Receives $121.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.83.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. JMP Securities upped their price target on Lantheus from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. SVB Securities upped their price objective on Lantheus from $120.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Lantheus from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity at Lantheus

In other Lantheus news, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total transaction of $604,086.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,120,771.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lantheus news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,754,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Niedzwiecki sold 6,113 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $604,086.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,120,771.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,998 shares of company stock valued at $1,782,835 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Lantheus Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Lantheus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lantheus by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,331 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 24,703 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Lantheus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 1,973.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,560 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LNTH opened at $86.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $100.85. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -277.71 and a beta of 0.65.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 58.60% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $300.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.65 million. Analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

See Also

