JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Price Target to GBX 5,350

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,250 ($67.54) to GBX 5,350 ($68.83) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RIO has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,600 ($84.91) to GBX 6,400 ($82.34) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($74.62) to GBX 5,670 ($72.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,700 ($86.20) to GBX 6,400 ($82.34) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Rio Tinto Group to a buy rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 6,200 ($79.76) to GBX 6,000 ($77.19) in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 6,155.38 ($79.19).

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

LON:RIO opened at GBX 5,212 ($67.05) on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of GBX 4,424.50 ($56.92) and a one year high of GBX 6,406 ($82.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of £65.15 billion, a PE ratio of 884.89, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,020.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,473.01.

Insider Transactions at Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

In other news, insider Ngaire Woods purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,921 ($63.31) per share, for a total transaction of £24,605 ($31,654.44). Company insiders own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

