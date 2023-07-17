ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $30.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.26.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 24.7 %

Shares of ACAD opened at $32.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.14 and its 200-day moving average is $20.89. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $32.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,730.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $344,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,905 shares in the company, valued at $492,862.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $165,331.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,730.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,229. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after purchasing an additional 231,841 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,649,000 after acquiring an additional 271,652 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

Featured Stories

