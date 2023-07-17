Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Price Target Cut to GBX 155

Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 185 ($2.38) to GBX 155 ($1.99) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

VOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.48) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 100 ($1.29) to GBX 95 ($1.22) in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 95 ($1.22) to GBX 85 ($1.09) in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 110.50 ($1.42).

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

VOD stock opened at GBX 72.20 ($0.93) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 77.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 87.65. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of GBX 69.73 ($0.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 132.04 ($1.70). The firm has a market cap of £19.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 200.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement

About Vodafone Group Public

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 2,222.22%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

