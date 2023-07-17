Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Raised to C$2.15 at CIBC

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$1.85 to C$2.15 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Get Orezone Gold alerts:

Orezone Gold Price Performance

ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88.

About Orezone Gold

Orezone Gold ( CVE:ORE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$110.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Orezone Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orezone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orezone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.