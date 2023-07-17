Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) Price Target Raised to C$2.15 at CIBC

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Free Report) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$1.85 to C$2.15 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$3.25 target price on shares of Orezone Gold and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.
Orezone Gold Price Performance
ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. Orezone Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$1.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.88.
About Orezone Gold
Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
