Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT) PT Raised to $18.00

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ALKT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alkami Technology from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. 500.com reissued a reiterates rating on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Alkami Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $19.44.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALKT opened at $16.86 on Friday. Alkami Technology has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a current ratio of 5.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Alkami Technology ( NASDAQ:ALKT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Alkami Technology had a negative net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.00%. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkami Technology will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Bohanon sold 24,514 shares of Alkami Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total value of $376,289.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 489,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,514,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 38.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new position in Alkami Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,879,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. First International Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 294,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 172,617 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alkami Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. 52.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alkami Technology

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.