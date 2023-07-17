Citigroup Boosts Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target to $170.00

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $135.35.

Applied Materials Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $142.74 on Friday. Applied Materials has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $146.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.14.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,020,894 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $134,555,000 after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 92.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,180 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 21.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,981 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 12.6% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Further Reading

