APA (NASDAQ:APA) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Mizuho currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

APA has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Down 5.1 %

NASDAQ:APA opened at $36.64 on Friday. APA has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $50.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a P/E/G ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 3.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.20.

APA Dividend Announcement

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that APA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APA. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of APA by 3,173.6% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 16,566 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of APA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,362,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after buying an additional 29,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.