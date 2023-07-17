AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered shares of AngioDynamics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics Trading Down 0.6 %

ANGO stock opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. AngioDynamics has a 12-month low of $8.18 and a 12-month high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $377.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average is $11.17.

Institutional Trading of AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics ( NASDAQ:ANGO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.73 million. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 15.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $135,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 30,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 291,110 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 13,669 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics during the first quarter worth $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

(Get Free Report)

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices used by professional healthcare providers for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.