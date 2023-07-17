ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Given New $33.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ACAD. Bank of America boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $21.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $32.18 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.73 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -35.36 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.89.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 28.05% and a negative return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $412,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $412,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Schneyer sold 15,310 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $344,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,606,229. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.6% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 7,783.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 169.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

