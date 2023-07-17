Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AHPI opened at $0.00 on Friday. Allied Healthcare Products has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $3.46. The stock has a market cap of $16,052.00, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -2.39.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.56% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc engages in manufacturing respiratory products used in the health care industry in hospitals and alternate site settings, including sub-acute care facilities, home health care and emergency medical care. Its product line includes respiratory care products, medical gas equipment, and emergency medical products.

