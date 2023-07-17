Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) Raised to Neutral at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has C$7.20 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of C$5.40.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.25 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cormark raised their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$5.75 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Equinox Gold Price Performance

CVE EQX opened at C$7.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$892.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.28, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.88 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.88. Equinox Gold has a 1 year low of C$4.25 and a 1 year high of C$8.90.

About Equinox Gold

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company's principal properties include the Aurizona project covering a total land package of approximately 223,160 hectares located in Maranhão State, Brazil; and the Castle Mountain property situated in California, the United States.

