Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Cut to C$0.40 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Adventus Mining Stock Up 1.6 %

CVE ADZN opened at C$0.31 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Adventus Mining Company Profile

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for copper, gold, zinc, lead, silver, molybdenum, and tungsten deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property covering an area of 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

