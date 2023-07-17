Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN) Price Target Cut to C$0.40 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Adventus Mining (CVE:ADZN – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Haywood Securities from C$0.60 to C$0.40 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Adventus Mining Stock Up 1.6 %
CVE ADZN opened at C$0.31 on Friday. Adventus Mining has a 1 year low of C$0.29 and a 1 year high of C$0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$55.69 million, a PE ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Adventus Mining Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Adventus Mining
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.