AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of AdTheorent in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.57.

ADTH opened at $1.39 on Friday. AdTheorent has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $122.06 million, a PE ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86.

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). AdTheorent had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $32.67 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AdTheorent by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares in the last quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AdTheorent by 820.1% in the 1st quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 528,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 470,773 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Teton Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AdTheorent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides programmatic digital advertising services for advertising agency and brand customers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It uses machine learning and advanced data science to organize, analyze, and operationalize non-sensitive data to deliver real-world value for customers.

