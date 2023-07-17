K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) PT Lowered to C$9.00 at Raymond James

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target cut by Raymond James from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KNT. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Stock Performance

Shares of KNT opened at C$7.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.43. K92 Mining Inc. has a one year low of C$1.55 and a one year high of C$8.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.99 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Company Profile

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

