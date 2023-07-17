Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the June 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ ADNWW opened at $0.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200-day moving average of $0.13. Advent Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Advent Technologies stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADNWW – Free Report) by 399.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,074 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Advent Technologies were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

