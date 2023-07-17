ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,500 shares, an increase of 61.2% from the June 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

ADS-TEC Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ADSEW opened at $0.73 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.34. ADS-TEC Energy has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $1.38.

Get ADS-TEC Energy alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSEW – Free Report) by 252.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,166 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in ADS-TEC Energy were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

ADS-TEC Energy Company Profile

ADS-TEC Energy PLC, a B2B technology company, develops, manufactures, and services intelligent battery buffered energy systems. The company offers ChargeBox, a battery storage system that integrates inverter, climate control, energy management, security/firewall, and communication units; and ChargeTrailer, a mobile high power charging system in the form of a truck trailer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ADS-TEC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADS-TEC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.