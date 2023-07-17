ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the June 15th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 79,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ADDvantage Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ AEY opened at $0.64 on Monday. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 million, a PE ratio of -9.11 and a beta of 0.48.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $14.72 million during the quarter.

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

