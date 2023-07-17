Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:AAPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, a drop of 44.4% from the June 15th total of 72,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 118,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPU. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares by 880.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $685,000.

Get Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:AAPU opened at $28.31 on Monday. Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares has a 1 year low of $15.55 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.85.

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Dividend Announcement

Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.1403 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares (AAPU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Apple Inc index. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Apple stock. AAPU was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily AAPL Bull 1.5X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.