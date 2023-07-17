Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Down 17.9%

Shares of Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) fell 17.9% on Saturday . The company traded as low as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.35. 230,417 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 96% from the average session volume of 117,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Down 17.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 45.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$43.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.41.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, yield farming, and liquidity mining with decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens and associated ecosystems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Neptune Digital Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neptune Digital Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.