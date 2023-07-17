Discover Financial Services (DFS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post earnings of $3.70 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.84 by ($0.26). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 24.65% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Discover Financial Services to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Stock Down 0.9 %

DFS opened at $118.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.77 and a 200-day moving average of $106.62. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $121.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Discover Financial Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.86%.

Discover Financial Services announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, April 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.70 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DFS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $340,672,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 489.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,927,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,260 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 51.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,636,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,801,000 after purchasing an additional 554,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,882,000. Institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Discover Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.