Liberty Energy (LBRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Liberty Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $15.01 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day moving average is $13.98. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $18.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.10.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 34,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $516,064.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,263,685 shares in the company, valued at $49,118,459.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,089,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,716 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 775.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 219,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 194,767 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Energy by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 25,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.32.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

