Alcoa (AA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Alcoa to post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AA opened at $34.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a fifty-two week low of $31.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average is $41.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -8.62%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Alcoa by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Alcoa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in Alcoa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period.

AA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alcoa from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley Financial lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.36.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

