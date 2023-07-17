Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 171,400 shares, a growth of 72.8% from the June 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aethlon Medical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Aethlon Medical by 895.7% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 140,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 126,160 shares during the period. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEMD stock opened at $0.44 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.41. Aethlon Medical has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.46.

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

