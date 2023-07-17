Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Update

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the June 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Price Performance
Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile
Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Emissions Solutions
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.