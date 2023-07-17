Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES) Short Interest Update

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,000 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the June 15th total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Advanced Emissions Solutions in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 61.2% in the third quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 26,794 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,738 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 69,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 15,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new position in Advanced Emissions Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $1.59 on Monday. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.15.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $20.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.20 million. Advanced Emissions Solutions had a negative return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 13.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Emissions Solutions will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc provides solutions for the coal-fired power generation, industrial, water treatment plants, and other markets. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.

