Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Short Interest Down 45.4% in June

Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,630,000 shares, a decrease of 45.4% from the June 15th total of 4,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 685,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Absci Trading Down 9.9 %

NASDAQ:ABSI opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.00. Absci has a 52 week low of $1.13 and a 52 week high of $7.04. The company has a quick ratio of 6.08, a current ratio of 6.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $184.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 million. Absci had a negative net margin of 1,593.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Absci will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABSI. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Absci by 538.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 12,018 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Absci by 1,314.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13,148 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Absci during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Absci in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Absci in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.61% of the company’s stock.

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

