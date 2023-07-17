United Airlines (UAL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.02 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 35.71%. On average, analysts expect United Airlines to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $11 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Airlines Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $53.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.44. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $31.58 and a 1-year high of $57.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at United Airlines

Several research firms have weighed in on UAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of United Airlines from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on United Airlines from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.20.

In other United Airlines news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $627,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Airlines

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in United Airlines in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of United Airlines by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Airlines by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Airlines by 209.3% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

