F.N.B. (FNB) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $416.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.52 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect F.N.B. to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE FNB opened at $11.91 on Monday. F.N.B. has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $14.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FNB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 757,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,790,000 after purchasing an additional 19,257 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,418,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,455,000 after buying an additional 339,294 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 16,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 1,060.0% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 10,028 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 256,163 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 162,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

