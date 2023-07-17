Equity Bancshares (EQBK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.66 million. Equity Bancshares had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 13.40%. On average, analysts expect Equity Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Equity Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:EQBK opened at $23.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.38. The company has a market cap of $371.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Equity Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.50 and a twelve month high of $38.04.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.90%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EQBK. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equity Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Equity Bancshares

In related news, Director Gary C. Allerheiligen purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.12 per share, for a total transaction of $42,240.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQBK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Equity Bancshares by 406.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,017 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Bancshares Company Profile

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

