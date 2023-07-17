Nasdaq (NDAQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Nasdaq to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.06 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 18.38%. Nasdaq’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Nasdaq to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $50.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 132.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 8.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 121.3% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Nasdaq from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Nasdaq from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.44.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

