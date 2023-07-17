Rexford Industrial Realty (REXR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rexford Industrial Realty Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE REXR opened at $54.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.88. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $48.74 and a one year high of $68.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on REXR. StockNews.com cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut Rexford Industrial Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Insider Transactions at Rexford Industrial Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 35,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.94, for a total transaction of $1,986,149.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,845,220.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 112.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty Company Profile

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

