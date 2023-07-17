Northern Trust (NTRS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Northern Trust to post earnings of $1.67 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 14.73%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Northern Trust to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Northern Trust Stock Down 6.6 %

NTRS opened at $71.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust has a 1 year low of $69.54 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.09.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 51.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NTRS shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $107.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $96.50 in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Northern Trust

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $134,901,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Northern Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,774 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,287,000 after buying an additional 689,920 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after acquiring an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after buying an additional 457,748 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,906,000 after buying an additional 239,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Featured Stories

