Hancock Whitney (HWC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $452.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Price Performance

Shares of HWC stock opened at $41.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.30. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is currently 19.90%.

HWC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Hancock Whitney from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hancock Whitney in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Hancock Whitney from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Insider Activity at Hancock Whitney

In related news, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,700. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Sonia Perez purchased 2,737 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.54 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,459.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Merritt Lane III bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,837 shares of company stock worth $169,339. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HWC. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers checking and saving accounts including currency exchange and overdraft services; and range of loan products, which includes credit personal and home equity, construction, and term loans, mortgage facilities, credit cards, equipment finance, line of credit, leasing, commercial loan programs, asset based lending services, derivatives, and equipment and litigation finance, as well as new markets tax credit investment including bridge finance.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.