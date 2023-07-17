Brokerages Set Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) PT at C$5.50

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.44.

OSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bankshares increased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. CIBC reduced their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$5.75 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Osisko Mining Trading Down 2.3 %

OSK stock opened at C$3.04 on Friday. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$2.36 and a 1-year high of C$4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61, a current ratio of 9.73 and a quick ratio of 5.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.42.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining ( TSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The mining company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C$0.03. Research analysts anticipate that Osisko Mining will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.