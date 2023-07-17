Brokerages Set The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Price Target at $21.71

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.71.

COCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get Vita Coco alerts:

Vita Coco Stock Performance

NASDAQ COCO opened at $24.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.29. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 112.10 and a beta of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Vita Coco ( NASDAQ:COCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Vita Coco had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The firm had revenue of $109.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Vita Coco will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 5,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $125,982,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,858,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,541,409.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 6.0% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Vita Coco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vita Coco by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vita Coco by 25.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. 24.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vita Coco Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vita Coco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vita Coco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.