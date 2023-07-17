Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Receives $57.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Basf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

Basf Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BASFY opened at $12.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.42 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. Basf has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Basf Cuts Dividend

Basf ( OTCMKTS:BASFY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. Basf had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Basf will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.642 per share. This represents a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Basf’s dividend payout ratio is -1,675.00%.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates, polyamides, and inorganic basic products, as well as specialties for plastics and plastics processing industries.

