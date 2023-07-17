Brokerages Set Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target at $5.39

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

OSCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Friday. Bank of America raised Oscar Health from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $5.40 to $8.75 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Oscar Health alerts:

Oscar Health Trading Up 6.1 %

NYSE:OSCR opened at $7.85 on Friday. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $9.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.82. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 54.93% and a negative net margin of 12.80%. The company’s revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oscar Health news, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $104,983.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 399,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,924.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Victoria Baltrus sold 5,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $37,659.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,288 shares in the company, valued at $266,609.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Scott Blackley sold 14,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $104,983.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 399,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,924.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,373 shares of company stock worth $1,211,017 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health in the second quarter worth $100,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oscar Health in the second quarter valued at about $1,537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 25.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Oscar Health by 9.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,846,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,614,000 after buying an additional 247,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers Individual and Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care It also provides reinsurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oscar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oscar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.