Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Receives $85.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $85.57.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Benchmark raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Kura Sushi USA from $88.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA Price Performance

Shares of KRUS opened at $103.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.80. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $37.97 and a 12-month high of $110.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,577.39 and a beta of 1.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kura Sushi USA ( NASDAQ:KRUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. Kura Sushi USA had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $49.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,955.0% during the fourth quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 333,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 317,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 80,772.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 227,778 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after acquiring an additional 122,457 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 36.7% during the first quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 455,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,004,000 after acquiring an additional 122,345 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 45.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 289,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,065,000 after acquiring an additional 90,775 shares during the period. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants provide Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model, which is known as Kura Experience'. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.