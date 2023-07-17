KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Receives $44.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC cut KONE Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Bank of America upgraded KONE Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $26.43 on Friday. KONE Oyj has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $29.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. The company offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. It also provides maintenance services; and modernization solutions. In addition, the company offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

