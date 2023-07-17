Analysts Set Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH) Target Price at GBX 3,672

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:DPH – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,672 ($47.24).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 4,070 ($52.36) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($51.46) price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

DPH opened at GBX 3,698 ($47.57) on Friday. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of GBX 2,473.32 ($31.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,145.84 ($53.34). The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10,272.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,581.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,171.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians. It operates through three segments: European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and pain management for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.