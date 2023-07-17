Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Receives $22.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.20.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OCSL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oaktree Specialty Lending

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,800 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,535 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,318,456 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,928,000 after purchasing an additional 305,640 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,756,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,805,000 after purchasing an additional 65,410 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 71,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL opened at $19.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.42. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $17.59 and a 1 year high of $21.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 220.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $96.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is 2,445.80%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

