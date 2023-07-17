Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO) Receives $14.11 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.11.

CRDO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Credo Technology Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Credo Technology Group from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Credo Technology Group Trading Down 1.5 %

CRDO stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.62. Credo Technology Group has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -153.64 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Credo Technology Group ( NASDAQ:CRDO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Credo Technology Group had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $32.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Credo Technology Group will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $691,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 400,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,425.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Credo Technology Group news, CTO Chi Fung Cheng sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $691,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 400,950 shares in the company, valued at $6,932,425.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,214,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,390,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,615,283 shares of company stock worth $42,189,580. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Credo Technology Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,748,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,844,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.