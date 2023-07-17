Analysts Set StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Target Price at $33.20

Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of StepStone Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of StepStone Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th.

StepStone Group Stock Down 0.1 %

STEP opened at $25.70 on Friday. StepStone Group has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $32.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.90 and a beta of 1.42.

StepStone Group Announces Dividend

StepStone Group ( NASDAQ:STEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that StepStone Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is -258.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at StepStone Group

In other StepStone Group news, insider Michael I. Mccabe bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,272,770.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.56 per share, for a total transaction of $589,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,272,770.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael I. Mccabe purchased 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.83 per share, with a total value of $753,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,724,920.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 108,000 shares of company stock worth $2,416,390 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On StepStone Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in StepStone Group by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,744,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,675,000 after buying an additional 939,445 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in StepStone Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,437,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,545,000 after buying an additional 460,189 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,255,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,626,000 after buying an additional 441,767 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in StepStone Group by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,728,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,491,000 after buying an additional 292,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in StepStone Group by 366.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 221,829 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Company Profile

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

