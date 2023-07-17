Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $30.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.08. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $18.26 and a 52-week high of $59.75.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons acquired 20,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,274,990 shares in the company, valued at $30,803,758.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.16 per share, for a total transaction of $483,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,803,758.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Syntax Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

