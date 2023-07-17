M&T Bank (MTB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect M&T Bank to post earnings of $4.23 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect M&T Bank to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $130.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $123.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.11. The stock has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.79. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $109.36 and a fifty-two week high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

In related news, CFO Daryl N. Bible acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $82,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. First Command Bank increased its stake in M&T Bank by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of M&T Bank by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MTB has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $138.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $212.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $133.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.20.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

