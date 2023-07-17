The Goldman Sachs Group (GS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 19th. Analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post earnings of $7.63 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Goldman Sachs Group to post $26 EPS for the current fiscal year and $34 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $326.19 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $285.15 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a market cap of $108.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $325.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $337.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,978,986 shares of company stock valued at $660,057,057. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.75 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Societe Generale cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

